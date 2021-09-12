Multiple people including children injured in Veterans Memorial Bridge crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (7:41 p.m.) The crash has been cleared, the Veterans Memorial Bridge is now reopened.
Multiple people are injured after a crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, also known as the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge, in Lancaster County.
Police reports say that multiple children and adults were taken by helicopter to local hospitals.
According to police the multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 5:05 p.m.
Emergency personnel have also closed the bridge for the time being.
