Multiple people including children injured in Veterans Memorial Bridge crash

The crash occurred at around 5:05 p.m. on the Route 462 bridge between Wrightsville and Columbia.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (7:41 p.m.) The crash has been cleared, the Veterans Memorial Bridge is now reopened.

Multiple people are injured after a crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, also known as the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge, in Lancaster County.

Police reports say that multiple children and adults were taken by helicopter to local hospitals.

According to police the multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 5:05 p.m.

Emergency personnel have also closed the bridge for the time being.