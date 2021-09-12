North Middleton Township motorcycle crash leaves one dead

According to police, the motorcycle struck a telephone pole.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in North Middleton Township on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m., North Middleton Township police said they were dispatched to a crash after a motorcycle struck a telephone pole.

According to police, the victim was heading west on the 1100 block of North Middleton Road, when they left the road as it curved, hitting a telephone pole on the south side of the highway.

Emergency responders attempted to save the victim's life, however, they were eventually pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.