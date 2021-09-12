North Middleton Township motorcycle crash leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in North Middleton Township on Saturday afternoon.
At around 2:45 p.m., North Middleton Township police said they were dispatched to a crash after a motorcycle struck a telephone pole.
According to police, the victim was heading west on the 1100 block of North Middleton Road, when they left the road as it curved, hitting a telephone pole on the south side of the highway.
Emergency responders attempted to save the victim's life, however, they were eventually pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police are still investigating the incident.