Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamair Lewis is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Carlisle is looking for a teen boy who was last seen on Sept. 10.

Jamair Lewis, 15, is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, around 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans.