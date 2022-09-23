Man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in York County

After crashing his motorcycle, a 33-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at WellSpan York Hospital at 4:57 p.m. on Sept. 22.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, at 3:57 p.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle as he was headed southbound on Woodbine Road. He was then thrown from the bike and was found by a driver who was passing the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to WellSpan York Hospital due to multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner was dispatched to the hospital at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday.

At 4:57 p.m., the man had succumbed to his injuries. His death has been ruled accidental, also according to the coroner's office.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but the family has been notified of his death.

A routine blood toxicology was obtained and the results are pending.