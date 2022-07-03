Transgender individuals and sports, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on March 7 to discuss their latest podcast.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on March 7 to discuss their latest podcast, "Transgender in America."

They had a conversation with a transgender woman about her life and her experiences. The three women even discussed some hot topics like transgender individuals in sports.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.