Talking love, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Feb. 14 to discuss how the world has changed in the past few decades when it comes to accepting same sex marriage.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Valentine's Day, so the chicks from Chick2Chick are talking love, of course.

Heteronormativity is a thing that's only really begun to be discussed widely. It's the concept that heterosexuality is the preferred or normal mode of sexual orientation, or the default. It also asserts that the gender binary, meaning the idea that there are only two genders, is the norm, according to the APA Dictionary of Psychology.

In this week's podcast, Posteraro and Perry spoke with a same sex couple about their love story, and what we can all learn from it.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

