Preserving history, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Feb. 28 to discuss their latest podcast.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Recently, there has been a movement to knock down statues from our past.

The chicks from Chick2Chick “chirp” with a history teacher to get his perspective in this week's podcast, “Preserving History, Yes or No?”

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.