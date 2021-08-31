9/11 'Never Forget' mobile exhibit to stop in Cumberland County today

For one day only, a 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is stationed at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a day that many of us will never forget and next month will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

As that date approaches, we look back on what took place almost 20 years ago.

The hijackings, the twin towers crumbling to the ground -- but most importantly we are remembering those who lost their lives that day. We're honoring the first responders, and thinking of their families.

That's why the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center is bringing the 9/11 mobile exhibit to the community on Tuesday, August 31. To educate those about what took place in New York City, at the World Trade Center, known as Ground Zero.

The "Tunnel to the Towers 9/11 Never Forget" exhibit will be at the USAHEC parking lot in Carlisle from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The exhibit features World Trade Center steel, radio transmissions from first responders and items found in the rubble after the twin towers collapsed.

It also features photos of the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial.

FDNY firefighter veterans of 9/11 will also be at the exhibit. They will be providing free guided tours and sharing more about their experiences from September 11th, the days that followed and how things changed for them after.

The exhibit will be there for one day only. It was initially planned for two, but they had to make some changes due to the weather. It's located in the parking lot of USAHEC.

It's free and open to the public.

Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.