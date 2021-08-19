Nonprofit hosts 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride to honor lives lost

On Aug. 19, the ride will be passing through Central Pennsylvania, specifically going through Camp Hill, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Gettysburg.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 11, 2020.

America's 911 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting all active first responders nationwide, is hosting a Memorial Motorcycle Ride to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

On Aug. 19, the ride will be passing through Central Pennsylvania, specifically going through Camp Hill, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Gettysburg. The ride began on Aug. 18 in Rhode Island and will pass through Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia through Aug. 21.

"The foundation actively supports those who put their lives on the line for each of us every day," according to the foundation's website. "This commemorative motorcycle ride is in remembrance of those who served, protected, and lost their lives that tragic day."

The foundation also presents scholarships to the children of first responders with the money raised through the event and through the organization's charitable efforts. So far, scholarships presented have totaled more than $420,000. The foundation has also donated more than $530,000 to first responders departments and their families.

All bikes are welcome to participate in the ride: sport bikes, foreign bikes, domestic bikes, trikes, side cars, choppers, homemade bikes, and anything that would require a motorcycle license.