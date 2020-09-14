9/11 Climb to remember

The climb honors the lives of all fallen firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dozens of people honored the 343 firefighters who bravely lost their lives to save others during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation took over the Clipper Magazine Stadium in a 9/11 memorial stair climb.

The tradition requires participants to climb the stairs multiple times for a total of 110 stories, the number of heroic fallen men and women had to travel inside the World Trade Center that day.

"It's symbolic in finishing the climb that the New York City firefighters, the 343, started to do on September 11th and didn't make it," said Scott Yuill, Lancaster Stair Climb coordinator, "We're finishing the climb for them because everybody carries a badge of one of the guys that died. So, you're finishing the climb that they started."

Annually, the foundation makes sure each of those firefighters gets represented by someone climbing the stairs.