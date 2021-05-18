2021 Pennsylvania Primary Election underway

Election day is here! Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Election day is here! May 18 marks the municipal primary election in Pennsylvania.

There's a vacant seat in the House Senate left by Senator Dave Arnold, he died from brain cancer in January. A special election will decide who will flll the 48th Senate District seat.

The district includes Lebanon County and parts of York and Dauphin Counties.

Chris Gebhard, a businessman from Lebanon County is just one of the candidates running to full the empty seat.

Gebhard will be kicking off his election day schedule just before 7:00 a.m., at the Lower Swatara Fire House in Dauphin County.

Voters in Dauphin County will see Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse on their ticket. He is seeking his third term for mayor.

He has several initiatives he is passionate about like making improvements in the city. cleaning up the streets, helping the youth, improving crime and safety -- and strengthening the city's police department.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Masks are required for those who are voting in person and aren't fully vaccinated.

Equipment at polling places will be wiped down after each use.

You do not need to bring an ID with you, unless it's your first time voting.

If you are voting by mail you need to drop your ballot off at your county election office by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can find more information regarding the election and voting here.