Today is the last day to register for mail-in or absentee ballot in the primary election

There's one week left until the Pennsylvania primary election, on May 18. However, today is the deadline to register for a mail-in or absentee ballot, and it's also the last day for early voting in the commonwealth.

According to the PA Department of State as of last week more than 750,000 voters have already applied for a mail-in ballot.

If you'd still like to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot you can do so in person at your county election office by 5:00 p.m. on May 11. You can also apply online here.

Early voting also ends on May 11 at 5:00 p.m.

If you are planning to vote by mail and aren't participating in early voting, officials encourage you to not wait until the last minute and get your ballot sent in early.

The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots is 8:00 p.m. on May 18.