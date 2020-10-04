Local restaurants offering Easter meals for takeout and curbside pickup

Restaurants may be closed for dine-in options, but many across South Central Pennsylvania are offering holiday meals for curbside pick up or takeout.

YORK, Pa. — Easter is this Sunday, and it's going to be celebrated a little differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might be used to spending Easter Sunday going to church, having an Easter egg hunt, or eating dinner with your family. Unfortunately that may not be the case, but that doesn't mean your Easter dinner has to suffer!

To make sure everyone has a hoppin' Easter while practicing social distancing -- missions and local restaurants that are still open, are offering takeout options.

If you wan't to guarantee a meal, most spots are recommending you call ahead and place your order before Sunday!

Here's a look at some of the restaurants we've found offering Easter meals to go:

Oregon Dairy: The Lancaster County restaurant is offering ready to heat and serve Easter ham dinners to-go! To place an order call the restaurant manager at (717) 656-2856 Ext 295. You can place your order anytime between Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-payment is required. Meals can be picked up on Saturday, April 11 between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Deli Department or curbside. For Curbside pickup, they are asking you to please call 10 minutes before you arrive and so they can meet you in the carport!

The Velvet Cafe : The Waynesboro cafe is offering pick up or delivery Easter Sunday specials from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can call and place your order at (717) 762-7916. Meals are available for $8.99 each.

Kimberly's Cafe: They will have takeout or curbside pick up at their cafe in Carlisle. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and dinner will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are asking for ham dinners to please be ordered before Sunday if possible. Quiches, cakes, and casseroles must be ordered by Friday at (717) 258-5591.

Houlihan's Restaurant and Bar: In Derry Township, the restaurants Easter dinner serves a family of four. Dessert can also be added for additional cost. They will have curbside pick up available on Saturday and Sunday. Orders are being accepted while supplies last until 8:00 p.m., on Friday. (717) 534-3110. The meal is $55.00 plus tax.

Jacks Family Tavern: The restaurant in Millersville is offering Easter take out, posting specials daily on their Facebook. (717) 872-8300.

Local missions offering Easter meals:

Bethesda Mission: Boxed meals will be available for curbside pick up in Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The meal is made possible thanks to the community and their generous donations.

LifePath Christian Ministries: Their meal will take place at the men's shelter at 367 W. Market Street in York. The morning will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a service in the LifePath Chapel. The meal will be served afterward in the cafeteria starting at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome.