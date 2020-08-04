Harrisburg University invites you to go on a 'virtual egg hunt'

Find the hidden eggs on the university's concert series website and social media platforms, and you could win gift cards or a grand prize goodie basket

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In these strange times, even getting together for an old-fashioned Easter egg hunt is a complicated endeavor.

So Harrsiburg University is offering an alternative in the virtual realm.

In a promotion designed for its Concert Series, Harrisburg University is inviting the public to take part in a virtual egg hunt.

The rules are simple: Between April 10 and April 14, the school will "hide" several eggs on its Concert Series website, Facebook page, and Instagram account. Once you "find" an egg, take a screenshot of it and save it to your desktop or mobile device.

When you've found five eggs, email the screenshots to Frank Schofield (fschofield@harrisburgu.edu) for the chance to win several prizes, including gift cards and a grand prize goodie basket.