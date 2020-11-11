98-year-old Veteran works to achieve goals ahead of Veterans day and his 99th birthday

Something Kelsall often reflects on, are the days he spent fighting for our country. Encouraging people to recognize our nation's heroes on Veterans Day.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Robert Kelsall, a World War II veteran from Lancaster County set out with a goal to walk 99 laps by his 99th birthday in November. However, he achieved that goal back in the spring.

FOX43 checked in with Kelsall to see how he's doing especially since his 99th birthday is now days away, but also to find out what Veterans Day means to him.

Walking over 600 laps, which exceeded his original 99 lap goal months ago on Memorial Day, Kelsall had to hit the pause button after a little health scare.

"I am here and I'm fine, one day I'll get back to doing more laps and see what happens," said Kelsall.

Remaining healthy is a top priority for him especially during a global pandemic, on top of the weather getting colder, and his age. Just a few days shy of 99-years-old!

Eventually he plans on starting to walk his laps again outside, remaining hopeful and optimistic.

Something that Kelsall often reflects on, are the days he spent fighting for our country. Saying if there's anything people can do this Veterans Day -- it's to truly recognize America's heroes for their service.

Kelsall said, “I think recognition is the main thing... you never know what’s in front of you until you get there.. things you can’t imagine and not trained for because they didn’t know what would be there.”

Typically every year we celebrate our vets with crowded parades, but for the most part that won't be happening this year.

Kelsall says he is ok with that because of his age.

“Now of course at my age I don’t go to parades anymore but I used to, said Kelsall.

But, don't let his age fool you! He is ready to celebrate his 99th birthday and is already looking forward to the big 100 next year.

“Well next year I’ll be 100 years old and I’m looking forward to it. We have a huge swimming pool in the backyard and we can have a great proper party on the patio around the swimming pool and everybody can have lots of fun," Kelsall said.

To honor Kelsall for his service, plus a little birthday and Veterans Day surprise...

“The Quilts of Valor foundation wishes go recognize you for the service to our nation we may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of American as an expression of gratitude we award to you this quilt of valor.”

In addition to his health goal, Kelsall has also been raising money to help donate PPE and supplies to those who need it the most in the area. They have made multiple drop offs including two vehicles full of fresh and non-perishable food, hundreds of personal care items, 50 bottles of laundry detergent and a substantial monetary donation.

All of this was made possible thanks to the generous people who donated, and Kelsall walking his laps.