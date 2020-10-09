Giant offers easy recipes for Family Meals Month

Giant nutritionist shares two recipes you can make at home in under 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. — September is Family Meals Month!

No matter what back to school season looks like this year, the nutritionists at GIANT want to help families with easy meals everyone will enjoy.

GIANT will be hosting “Family Meals at 5” every Tuesday at 5pm and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 5pm via Zoom.

It's free to attend, and you and your family can cook along with the Nutritionists.

An ingredient list is provided upon registration at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.

Regional Nutritionist for GIANT, Kilene Knitter, shared two meal options on FOX43 Morning News.