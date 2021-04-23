Free paper shredding event in Dauphin County

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you've accumulated documents you need to get rid of but don't want to throw in the trash because they may contain information like your social security number or banking information, Dauphin County is holding a free paper shredding event today.

People can show up to the Dauphin County Recycling Center (DCRC) to get rid of their paper documents for free until 4:30 p.m. today. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said the commissioners want to make going green easy and convenient.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The commissioners are eager to offer it again this year. In 2019, more than 400 vehicles stopped by with more than 20,000 pounds of paper recycled.

Paper shredding is usually $5 a box, but at this event it's free. The recycling center is located at 1625 S. Cameron Street in Harrisburg. You are asked to put any paper you need shredded in a box and make sure it's free of staples.