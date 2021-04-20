Dauphin County to host free paper shredding event Friday in recognition of Earth Day

Residents with documents to be shredded can do so for free from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the county's recycling center at 1625 South Cameron Street, Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In recognition of Earth Day, Dauphin County will host a free community paper shredding event Friday at the county's recycling center at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County residents with documents to be shredded can do so for free from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, the county said. The one-day event is being held in partnership with Tri-State Shredding.

At the free shredding event in 2019, more than 400 vehicles stopped by and recycled over 20,000 pounds of paper, the county said.

“After a year off, we are back hosting the free shredding to promote recycling and honor Earth Day,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said. “We want to make “going green” easy and convenient.”

Paper shredding usually costs $5 per box at the DCRC, the county said.

“This event really is quite popular, and we were eager to get planning after last year was cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak,” County Commissioner Chair Jeff Haste said.

Paper dropped off should be boxed and any staples or fasteners larger than a half inch must be removed.

“Proper document disposal can be forgotten in the daily bustle, but it can provide protection from fraud and identity theft risks,” County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.