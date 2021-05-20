Pennsylvania's COVID-19 disaster declaration set to expire at midnight

At this point, the Governor hasn't revealed what will happen next after it expires. This comes after voters chose to take this power from him.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's COVID-19 disaster declaration is set to expire at midnight on May 20.

But what's next for the commonwealth?

Right now, it's unclear whether Governor Tom Wolf will resign yet another disaster declaration. The first one he signed was on March 6, 2020 when there were two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

At this point, the Governor hasn't revealed what will happen next after it expires. This comes after voters chose to take this power from him.

That decision came in Tuesday's election that was addressed in two of the four ballot questions.

The power to extend a disaster declaration is now being shifted to the general assembly. However, that doesn't go into effect until later this year. So for now, Governor Wolf still has that power.

"We had a chance to see how the system as it was in place, worked over an extended pandemic I mean we've had hurricanes snowstorms and all that kind of thing before, but we've never had something like this, least in my lifetime," explained Governor Wolf.

He's previously talked a lot about the need for the declaration to get federal funding for the pandemic. The new amendments cannot take effect until certification -- which could take until early June.

The Governor signed a fourth renewal of the disaster declaration back in February.