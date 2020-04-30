Bill would allow restaurants to serve to-go cocktails

The State House has approved a piece of legislation that would allow some restaurants to begin serving cocktails to-go.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It might soon be easier to have a 'quarantini', made from your favorite local restaurant.

The Pennsylvania State House approved the piece of legislation earlier this week, that would allow restaurants with "R" liquor licenses to serve alcoholic drinks to-go.

Many restaurants have had to temporarily close, or shut down altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some restaurants have remained open though, offering meals to-go. The possibility of being able to sell cocktails again could help with lost revenue from the outbreak.

If passed the to-go cocktails would need to be in a sealed container, with a lid, and it cannot exceed 64 ounces per transaction.

The bill also states that the cocktail container will need to be placed in the drivers trunk, or somewhere other than with the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

The bill will only apply to restaurants having class R liquor licenses meaning, their first goal is to provide food service to the public. Liquor, beer, and wine sales must be secondary.

Restaurants also have to prove that they've lost 25% of their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.