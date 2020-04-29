Financial help being offered to small businesses in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is now financial help for small businesses in Lancaster suffering because of COVID-19. It’s called the Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Aid Program. There is over a million dollars in loans available and approximately $250,000 available in grants being offered to businesses with under $1 million in annual revenue. Officials say it’s designed to help “small and very small businesses.” The aid is not on a first come, first serve basis; businesses must meet certain criteria to qualify. It was created because of the drastic economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and not enough federal dollars available for Lancaster small businesses.