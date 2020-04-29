Financial help being offered to small businesses in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is now financial help for small businesses in Lancaster suffering because of COVID-19. It’s called the Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Aid Program. There is over a million dollars in loans available and approximately $250,000 available in grants being offered to businesses with under $1 million in annual revenue. Officials say it’s designed to help “small and very small businesses.” The aid is not on a first come, first serve basis; businesses must meet certain criteria to qualify. It was created because of the drastic economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and not enough federal dollars available for Lancaster small businesses.
“Time is of the essence, and there are a number of pieces at the federal and state and local level getting sorted out right now, and the idea was that we want to get some funding in the hands of businesses in the meantime potentially to act as potentially a bridge,” explained Christopher Delfs, with the City of Lancaster.
Applications are open now through May 10. You can find all the information on the fund on LancasterCitySmallBizFund.com.