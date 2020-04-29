A love letter to hold together a community in "Dear Lancaster"

Local company Make/Films decided to write a letter to Lancaster amidst the COVID-19 crisis, what makes them strong approaching the other side of the virus.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "We thought, 'Let's write a letter to Lancaster," Catlin Williams, a producer at Make/Films in Lancaster said.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Lancaster County has become one of the areas in our ten-county region hit by the virus. As their date to re-open continues to be uncertain, residents in Lancaster City and the county continue to hold strong together.

"Empty parking lots, empty playgrounds. But at the same time, there’s a lot of beautiful things in the neighborhoods, people posting “look for the helpers” or supporting people on the front lines. It’s really positive," Williams said.

And a usually strong bond is growing even stronger.

"In my neighborhood, we're getting even more neighborly, safely," Williams said--noting little packages left on door steps and the community staying local as businesses innovate to accommodate the crisis.

And going forward, that togetherness is what Williams believes the city and county will take with them once the crisis ends.

"I want them to feel they’re not alone. We are physically apart right now, but we’re stronger than ever. We will be stronger because of it," Williams said.