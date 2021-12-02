Mission BBQ customers donate $362,320 to Wreaths Across America through purchases of American Heroes Cups

The donation will help sponsor more than 36,000 veterans' wreaths honoring fallen service members in 2021, the barbecue restaurant chain said.

Mission BBQ announced Friday that its customers donated $362,320 to Wreaths Across America through their support of American Heroes Cups.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder for Mission BBQ.

Wreaths Across American is known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, their mission is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

In addition to the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

“Mission BBQ, through service and education, and in giving back to the communities in which their team lives and works, is a perfect example of all that is good in our country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “We could not be more proud to have them as a partner in supporting our mission throughout the country.”

Mission BBQ's American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $3.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first-responders.

Customers are encouraged to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills.