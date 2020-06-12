Wreaths Across America campaign sees changes in 2020

The non-profit's mission to Remember, Honor and Teach will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization aimed at honoring the sacrifices veterans have made for our country. Part of their mission is carried out every year with the placement of wreaths at more than 22-hundred locations across the country every December.

Wreath's Across America's founder, Karen Worcester says this year's annual escort of wreaths to Arlington National cemetery will have a different look and feel to it, due to the pandemic. "Normally we take a whole week and we literally literally see thousands of kids and families on the side of the road and go into schools and communities," Worcester said.

Due to COVID restrictions at many cemeteries across the country, instead of 10 tractor trailers in the week-long convoy to Arlington National Cemetery, there will only be 1. You won't have to miss a beat, though, because the convoy has gone virtual this year. "We've been able to secure a little broadcasting system that's gonna allow us to broadcast as we go down the street and they can turn to a local fm station. We're gonna do some interactive things like show us a sign of who you remembered or show your flag and we'll be giving away some gifts," she said.

Also this year for the first time, Wreaths Across America officially has a national day of recognition. The Senate recently passed Bill 7-86 recognizing Saturday, December 19th as Wreaths Across America Day.

"People have been fantastic and they understand that the people that serve in our military and their families, they need out love and support right now and as difficult as it may be to get the mission carried out and place those wreaths because they are important and what they do for our country is so important, Worcester said.