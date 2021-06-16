Police searching for missing woman with dementia from Lancaster County

Nancy Joy Eckel, 57, was last seen on June 15 around 4:25 p.m. leaving the Nonna Rosa Restaurant on Route 272 in Akron Borough.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County woman who suffers from dementia.

Nancy Joy Eckel, 57, was last seen on June 15 around 4:25 p.m. leaving the Nonna Rosa Restaurant on Route 272 in Akron Borough.

She is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 180 pounds. Eckel has gray hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing the same flowered dress that she is pictured in above.

Police say that Eckel suffered a traumatic brain injury and has the onset of dementia.

Eckel had left her home in Brownstown earlier in the day and police say she may be in route to Lancaster General Hospital to visit a family member.