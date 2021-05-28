Need a security camera for your house? Police will help you get one with a new program meant to protect seniors

York City Police are launching a new program to put security cameras outside homes of seniors to help them feel more secure

Susan McDaniel is missing two grills, a chair, and she and her husband have even had their cars burglarized outside the backyard of their home. However, what concerns Susan the most are the shots that she claims have been fired too close to her community.

So now, York City Police have stepped in to help McDaniel by installing a surveillance camera outside her home on McKenzie Street.

"Right now we are funded by donations," said Sgt. Daniel Lentz as he spoke Friday to FOX43 outside the York City police station about the 'Aging in Place' initiative driven by the city's new police commissioner. The initiative sets a mission to install security cameras for seniors in order to make them feel safer inside their homes.

"We're going to keep going as long as we have the funding and as long as we have people interested," said Sgt. Lentz who encouraged people to contact the department if they are interested in donating to the program or if they are a senior who would like to receive a camera.

McDaniel said officers arrived at her home to install the camera with a crew and a cherry picker. But first, she said the officers worked with her and her husband to determine what camera best fit their lifestyle and technical abilities. The camera that hangs outside the McDaniel household is solar-powered and can send alerts to their phones.

"I can honestly say that I don't live in fear in my home in York City as much as I want to assist the police in anyway that we can," said Susan McDaniel who added it was heartwarming to see the level of commitment police had to keep her family protected.

Sgt. Lentz also acknowledged the program is helping police officers connect with the communities they serve and form better police-community relations. He also acknowledged the interactions assist police in better fighting crime and problems in neighborhoods.

"Positive citizen interaction is very important. It's in those moments that we can really learn what's troubling community members. And, I always say we can't fix a problem we don't know of. So, just by communicating with them they may fill in that missing piece that we need to properly combat whatever's going on," he said.

So far, police have installed the cameras for two families and are working to install the cameras for five others. Police are partnering with York City Public Works, the electric bureau, and AARP to see the project through.

"If we can help out the community members by somehow reducing that fear of crime, maybe they'll come out of their houses more and we can have this better sense of community and that has a ripple effect because that can help eliminate the actual crime that does occur," said Sgt. Lentz.