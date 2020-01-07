Missing 13-year-old in York County

He was last seen on Monday night at his home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy out of West York Borough.

Sakai Smallwood was last seen at his home on June 29 at 8 p.m. Police say he left to an unknown location and hasn't returned home.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, navy blue shorts, and black and gray Nike sneakers.