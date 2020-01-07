Missing 13-year-old in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy out of West York Borough.
Sakai Smallwood was last seen at his home on June 29 at 8 p.m. Police say he left to an unknown location and hasn't returned home.
He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, navy blue shorts, and black and gray Nike sneakers.
Anyone that has seen or has any information on the location of Smallwood, is asked to call 9-1-1 and the West York Borough Police Department at 717-854-1975.