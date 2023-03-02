The Hershey Company draws praise, ire after featuring transgender woman in Women's History Month ad campaign

In an advertisement airing in Canada that announced limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars, Fae Johnstone, a transgender woman, was featured among the five spokeswomen.

HERSHEY, Pa. — An international ad campaign for Women's History Month by The Hershey Company is drawing ire from some and praise from others.

In an advertisement airing in Canada that announced limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars, Fae Johnstone, a transgender woman, was featured among the five spokeswomen in the #HERforSHE campaign.

You can view Johnstone's ad below:

According to the Hershey's Canada website, Johnstone is described as a leading voice in the conversation around Canada’s 2SLGBTQIA+ issues, advocating for transgender rights and banning conversion practices.

On Thursday, the ad campaign made its way to social media, and the word "Hershey" was used in over 32,000 tweets.

Some called for #BoycottHersheys, while others praised the ad, calling it "amazing."

In response to the uproar, The Hershey Company tweeted the following statement:

Leroy Thomas, the communications director for the National Center for Transgender Equality released the following statement on the ad campaign:

"More and more, we see companies across the country using their platforms to voice support for the transgender community. In a time when our community is being attacked in the media and the legislatures, we are thankful that companies like Hershey firmly assert that transgender people are living brilliant lives that deserve to be recognized. We are your friends, family members, neighbors, business owners, and simply everyday people. Support and representation in mainstream media tells transgender people, and all people, that we are not alone. Transgender women are not only part of women’s history, but also part of our collective present and future.”