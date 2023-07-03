Vickie's Angel Foundation | On the Bright Side

A Cumberland County nonprofit helps cover costs for families affected by cancer across the south central Pennsylvania.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A nonprofit in in Cumberland County is helping those affected by cancer in everyday life.

"It's not what happens to you; it's what you do about it."

That's a quote that resonates with Mickey Minnich.

"Vickie loved angels. Even before her cancer bout," said Minnich.

He and his late wife Vickie were married for 37 years when she lost her battle with multiple myeloma in 2003.

But Mickey says she's never stopped watching over him. A painting of her hangs over his work desk at Vickie's Angel Foundation, a nonprofit he founded in her memory.

Over the past 21 years, the group has helped cover costs for families affected by cancer across south central Pennsylvania.

"That's what we do," said Minnich. "We're that beacon of hope."

Having experienced how expensive treatment was for Vickie, his goal is to cut down cancer patients' other expenses. That includes rent, mortgage, utilities and car payments.

Through an application and evaluation process, Mickey and the committee meet each Tuesday to personally call cancer patients or their advocates.

They break down their monthly costs and help where they can. Their funding comes from donors affectionally called guardian angels.

Volunteer Cammy Hipp shares a special connection with the clients. She's also been on the receiving end of those calls, fighting cancer the past three years.

"We give them different tools and things to help them," said Hipp. "Just sitting with it can be overwhelming, and that's why I try to give them a name or somebody they can call for help," she said.

Vickie's Angel Foundation has provided more than $4 million in support to those fighting.

"People call that day and they'll put them in a hotel, so they're not homeless that night," said Hipp. "He started it all to honor his wife and look how much it has blossomed."

Mickey attributes the nonprofit's success to faith, love and of course, his guardian angel, Vickie.