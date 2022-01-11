Mifflin County crash leaves 1 dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 522 North in Mifflin County.
The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 4500 block of U.S. 522 in Decatur Township.
As a driver turning left onto U.S. 522 was leaving their driveway, they failed to yield to traffic and were struck on the driver-side door by a car traveling eastbound.
The driver of the striking car sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital.
The other driver, an 81-year-old man, was killed.
Pennsylvania State Police have not released the name of the driver at this time.