x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mifflin County

Mifflin County crash leaves 1 dead

An 81-year-old man is dead after an Oct. 31 crash on U.S. 522 North in Mifflin County.
Credit: ingest
Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 522 North in Mifflin County.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 4500 block of U.S. 522 in Decatur Township.

As a driver turning left onto U.S. 522 was leaving their driveway, they failed to yield to traffic and were struck on the driver-side door by a car traveling eastbound.

The driver of the striking car sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

The other driver, an 81-year-old man, was killed.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released the name of the driver at this time.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Resident dies, four firefighters injured after Mifflin County house fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out