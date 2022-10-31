State Police trooper injured after being struck by passing vehicle in Franklin County

The trooper was investigating a vehicle crash at Black Gap Road and Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township and is in stable condition at Hershey Medical Center.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Monday morning, State Police said.

The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road and Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to State Police.

Troopers from the Chambersburg barracks were investigating a vehicle crash at the intersection when one was struck by a passing vehicle.

The trooper was flown from the scene to the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and is currently in stable condition, according to State Police.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained at the scene, State Police said.