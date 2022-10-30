1 man dead after crashing vehicle into tree in Mifflin County

Brian S. Heckman, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say one man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree in Mifflin County in the early hours of Sunday.

Brian S. Heckman, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3100 block of U.S. 522 south in Wayne Township just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Heckman was driving south on U.S. 522 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the northbound lane and left the roadway, coming to a stop after crashing into a tree.