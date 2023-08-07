Car crashes into second floor of Mifflin County home after striking culvert, authorities say

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Sunday along Alfarta Road in Decatur Township, authorities said.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was transported to the hospital for treatment after a car crashed into the second floor of a home in Mifflin County Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

The bizarre crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Alfarta Road in Decatur Township, according to officials from the Junction Fire Company, which responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Geisinger Lewistown for treatment after the crash, officials said.

It was not known how many occupants were inside the home when the crash occurred, nor could fire company officials say just how the vehicle managed to wind up in the second floor of the home.

"(The vehicle) struck a culvert is about all we can officially say," a fire company spokesperson told FOX43.

It took emergency crews about three hours to remove the vehicle from the second floor of the home, according to the fire department.

State Police in Lewistown are handling the investigation of the incident. A spokesperson said the crash was the result "of the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode."

The spokesperson said charges will be filed against the driver.

Here is a gallery of photos from the scene, courtesy of Junction Fire Company: