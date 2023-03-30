Vehicle crashes into building in Wrightsville

An unoccupied business and the entrance to a residence were damaged after being struck by a vehicle this morning in the York County borough.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating after a vehicle struck a building in Wrightsville Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Hellam Street shortly after 11 a.m., according to emergency dispatch and police at the scene.

The crash damaged a business on the ground floor and the entrance to a second-floor residential area, according to law enforcement officials.

The driver of the vehicle, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police had no information about the severity of the driver's injuries.

Two people -- the owner of the building and a maintenance worker -- were inside the structure at the time of the crash, preparing the vacant business for a new tenant that was in the process of moving in. Neither of the building's occupants were injured, police said.

An investigator at the scene said the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and may have been driving under the influence. Police will wait for lab results before determining if any charges against the driver are warranted.

Firefighters who were dispatched to the scene requested members of Advanced Tactical Rescue to help determine if the buildings are safe following the crash.