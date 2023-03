According to FOX43's crew at the scene, the front stairs leading up to a home along the 200 block of Chestnut Street were heavily damaged.

YORK, Pa. — A York car crash caused an apparent gas leak.

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, the front stairs leading up to a home along the 200 block of Chestnut Street were heavily damaged.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania was at the scene, drilling in front of the residential houses.