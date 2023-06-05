Family, friends celebrate 'Sharing Kindness Day'

Jacqueline Bieber and family celebrate the life of Shawn Shatto after committing suicide in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — After a young woman’s suicide, one York County mother made it her mission to ensure a similar tragedy would never happen again.

“We honor my daughter Shawn Shatto, it’s the anniversary of her death,” said Jacqueline Bieber, mother of Shawn Shatto.

With May being Mental Health Awareness month, Jacqueline Bieber thought it appropriate to organize an event that acknowledges the dangers and warning signs of suicide idealization.

Family, friends, and members of the Cumberland and York County communities joined Bieber at Neill Funeral Home, offering their fellowship and support. Neill Funeral Home in Cumberland County was the same location where Shawn's funeral service was held.

“It’s so heartwarming and it makes me feel so gracious and I have so much gratitude that just keeps coming and supporting me and our cause,” Bieber said.

Shawn Shatto was 25-years-old when she took her life in 2019.

Her family believes her death was contributed by a website in which other users engage in suicidal discussions.

After years of heartache, Bieber decided to use the anniversary of her daughter’s death to bring people together.

“The first year of her anniversary, I did nothing but lay in bed and cry and I didn’t want my kids to see me do that every year, I thought let’s do something good,” Bieber explained.

Thus, ‘Sharing Kindness Day’ was created and has since become an annual event.

“Every year for her anniversary we get together and try to share good things and encourage people to do good things,” Bieber said.

But Jacqueline’s work extends even further because in October 2021, Shawn’s Law or Senate Bill 184 passed in the Pennsylvania statehouse, increasing penalties to anyone found guilty of encouraging someone to commit suicide.

Jacqueline hopes the bill and her event will help other parents see the warning signs before it’s too late.