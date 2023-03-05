Why America's food producers are stressed out

Access to mental health treatment continues to be a challenge for many Americans, especially in rural areas. New efforts aim to curb troubling trends farmers face.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A farmer's job is never finished.

"The demand just does not quit," said Shannon Powers, Pa. Department of Agriculture press secretary.

Now, their way of life is getting harder.

"It's becoming very stressful, even more as the years go on," said Lisa Wherry from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

They're feeding, fueling and fertilizing a nation, despite increasing costs, environmental pressures and scrutiny. Some are struggling to keep going, worried their generation will be the last.

Still, on the farm, there's not a moment to waste.

"Generally, a farmer is themselves and their family and they've got work to get done," said Suzanne Shea from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. "You have your routine and you really just don't have time to sit around and talk. I think everyone thinks of mental health as a weakness."

"They tend to continue to go right on through doing their daily jobs, but forget about taking care of themselves," Wherry added.

Ignoring the problem can prove costly.

"I know that, being a child I've heard of farmers even committing suicide," Shea said.



The most recent data compiled by the CDC outlines the issue.

Tallies from the National Death Reporting System show the rate of farmer suicide in 2016 was among the highest of any occupation, with more than 43 suicides per 100,000 farmers. That's almost 30 points higher than the nation's overall suicide rate the same year.

Farmers said the conversation is slowly changing, as national and state farming organizations raise awareness. Non-profit ArgiSafe Network offers farmers what it calls Question Persuade Refer training.

The idea is that farmers who are dealing with stress, anxiety or depression will be more likely to listen to a familiar voice.

"Give them a phone call. Say, 'How is it going today? I saw that you weren't out and about and this is where we need to check up on each other,'" Wherry said.

It's easier than ever for farmers to find help right away. The state's AgriStress Helpline is available 24/7 at 833-897-AGRI (2474).



"These are folks who are trained in agriculture, they're familiar with your stresses, they know your way of life," Powers said. "You're getting a friend on the other end of the phone."

"It really shouldn't be a stigma," Shea added. "Everyone goes through difficulties of different kinds and if we all communicate about any topic, we can help one another and glean a little bit from each other."

Through drought, flood, feast or famine; advocates are ready to help farmers harvest hope.