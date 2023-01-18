First responders take an icy dip in Harrisburg for the Special Olympics

More than 20 responders jumped into the pool of icy cold water at the HACC campus, some still in their uniforms!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several first responders answered the call to help raise money for the Special Olympics by taking a dip in some chilly water.

The First to Freeze Plunge was the first event exclusive to law enforcement, other first responders and members of the military. Participants were asked to raise a pledge of at least $25.

Event organizers say the event was pitched due to the long-standing relationship between law enforcement and their athletes.

"Other athletes love law enforcement because they know that they are friends of ours, so they're always excited at any opportunity they get to interact with them," said Special Olympics Regional Executive Director Kerry Wevodau.

"Law enforcement is so welcoming and inclusive of our athletes as well, so it's great to see that relationship," she continued.

The next polar plunge will be open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Pinchot State Park in York County. All proceeds will go towards the next Special Olympics and its athletes.