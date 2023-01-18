Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County.
It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police.
A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the park, located on the first block of North Broad Street, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or submit a tip online.