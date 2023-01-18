Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

Sometime overnight Sunday or early Monday, an unknown person or group of people spray-painted the band shell and other areas of the Lancaster County park, police say

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County.

It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police.

A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the park, located on the first block of North Broad Street, police said.