x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

Sometime overnight Sunday or early Monday, an unknown person or group of people spray-painted the band shell and other areas of the Lancaster County park, police say
Credit: Lititz Borough Police

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County.

It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police.

A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the park, located on the first block of North Broad Street, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Lititz getting ready to rock: Inaugural celebration planned for Shapiro, Davis

Before You Leave, Check This Out