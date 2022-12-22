Preparing your home for sub-freezing temperatures this Christmas

Pa. residents have been advised to use rock salt, insulation, and pipe covers to protect their homes from the cold winter weather.

RED LION, Pa. — Sub-freezing temperatures are on the horizon this Christmas. To combat the cold, people flocked to Rick’s Ace Home Center in Red Lion for supplies.

“Make sure you have salt, so no one is slipping and falling anywhere, and make sure your heat is good to go," said Nate Yakubowski, who was shopping for winter supplies.

From rock salt to insulation, George Stuck with Rick's Ace Home Center says customers have plenty of options to prepare their home this Christmas.

“That’s the main thing, making sure everything is ready, cozy, and warm for everybody," said Stuck. “If you think something bad is going to happen, be prepared for it because you don’t want it to happen and not be prepared.”

Joseph Woodward with Pennsylvania American Water says people should take action in protecting the pipes in their homes.

“One of the most important things they can do is find the main shutoff valve inside their home, just in case something would freeze or break," said Woodward.

He says people should cover exposed pipes with heat tape or pool noodles to keep them insulated. He adds that running a drip from your faucet can prevent freezing.

“A little bit of water running is going to be a lot cheaper to a customer than getting a plumber in and fixing broken pipes and flooded out homes," said Woodward.

Woodward says simple tips can be the difference to keep the water running during bitterly cold weather.