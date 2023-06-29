Central Pennsylvania colleges react to Supreme Court overturning Affirmative Action

Justices voted 6-3 to overturn race-based decisions in college admission policies.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After four decades of legal precedent, the Supreme Court ruled that colleges can no longer use affirmative action. The vote split was 6-3 with conservative justices all ruling against the policy.

“Regardless of my feelings or anyone else’s feelings about the decision, it is the law of the land," said John Jones, the president of Dickinson College.

Jones, who also served as a federal judge, said Chief Justice John Roberts used what is known as a 'strict scrutiny' test when writing his majority opinion.

“The Chief Justice says the Equal Clause [of the Constitution] is colorblind and there are no reasons to continue to give favor to an applicant simply because of their race," said Jones.

In the dissenting opinion, liberal justices contend the ruling rolls back decades of precedent and progress.

“It is demonstratively true, they believe, that we need to give assistance in admissions to individuals of color, because of the prevailing climate," said Jones.

Hillen Grayson, the dean of admissions at Franklin and Marshall College, said the school already does not require students to identify their race on applications. Instead, the school takes a holistic approach when vetting potential students, such as looking at their academic achievements and identities.

Despite today’s ruling, Grayson said F&M will continue the work it’s been doing to bring in students from all backgrounds.

“Does race play a part in someone’s identity? Absolutely it does," said Grayson. "That is something we’re still going to consider, the identity of each prospective student we work with that applies to F&M."

Grayson says he hopes to use today’s rulings to better serve its current and future students.