Local businesses prepare for Yorktowne Hotel's reopening

Business owners believe the hotel will bring new visitors to York County and more foot traffic to neighboring stores.

YORK, Pa. — Victoria Kageni is working on a new product line to celebrate the grand reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel. She's using old curtains she bought in an auction shortly after the hotel closed to create handmade pieces of memorabilia.

Purses, satchels, and bowties are some of the items that will be on sale.

"We are very excited to hold onto some of the history that was part of the hotel before now," said Kageni, the owner and founder of Gusa by Victoria.

Victoria's boutique sits in the shadow of the grand hotel along South Duke Street. She believes the reopening will bring new visitors into York County, as well as bring in foot traffic to neighboring businesses.

"It is really important for us to have the hotel right next to us and within the community to bring a lot of people, and help us build what we've created," said Kageni.

With a pair of scissors and a sewing machine, Victoria is able to give old curtains new life while crafting a memory of the hotel's history.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people who have been wanting to hold onto something that reminds them of the past," said Kageni.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues delayed renovations on the 100 year old building. The Yorktowne Hotel is set to open at the end of January and guests are already booking rooms in advance.