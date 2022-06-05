Police investigating fatal crash in Lancaster County

Officials have yet to disclose what caused the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Borough Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Saturday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was found unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Lebanon Road in Rapho Township shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday for a two-vehicle crash.

According to officials, the crash involved a white sedan that was traveling south and a blue pickup truck that was driving north.

Officials have yet to disclose what caused the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office will be releasing the victim's identity at a later time.