Construction of roundabout and other work to begin on Route 241 in Lebanon County next week, PennDOT says

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on announced Wednesday that work on a roundabout and roadway improvement project on Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County is about to begin.

The affected portion of the roadway is in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, PennDOT said.

Work will begin next week, weather permitting.

The project includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 241 and Rocherty Road, and the realignment of an S-curve on Route 241 between Creekside Drive and Mill Road, according to PennDOT.

The contractor will begin work on Route 241 with tree trimming, tree removal, drainage upgrades, milling, paving and pavement restoration, PennDOT said. There will be short-term lane closures under flagging during this phase of the project.

Subsequent phases of this project will require detours, according to PennDOT. The public will be informed before the detours go into effect.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project, PennDOT said. The work is expected to be completed by October 29.

