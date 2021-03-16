Telephone town hall event for toll funded bridge projects in Pennsylvania

PennDOT officials said the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge is in dire need of some fixing up. It carries over 125,000 cars, daily and was built in 1960.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is holding an on demand virtual meeting for the I-83 South Bridge Project, as officials are searching for new funding strategies to help with repairs.

On Tuesday there will be a telephone town hall event at 6:00 p.m., people can register to be apart of it online.

PennDOT is considering tolling nine Pennsylvania bridges to help pay for improvement costs. One of the bridges is located in South Central PA. That includes the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge which connects Harrisburg and Cumberland County.

The virtual meeting with PennDOT is available daily online from now until March 29. Officials will be reviewing their plan for the bridge project, they'll also be taking public comments on the proposal.

According to PennDOT, they need a new funding strategy because three quarters of their revenue comes from federal and state gas taxes. There are a few things to consider through -- as cars become more fuel efficient gas sales are down. Governor Tom Wolf also wants to phase out PA's gas tax, which is among the highest in the nation. If this happens, the commonwealth will have to come up with new ways to contribute to funding.

Representatives with PennDOT said the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge is in dire need of some fixing up, as it carries over 125,000 cars on a daily basis and was built in 1960.

"These structures are aging. Many of them were built over 60 years ago. They're coming to the end of their life cycle and it's very important that they get the attention necessary for the economic purposes of Pennsylvania moving forward," said Ken McClain the Director of PennDOT Alternative Funding Program.

According to a release from PennDOT, they are facing an 8.1 billion dollar funding gap for maintaining highways and bridges.

The project, which would widen the bridge to five lanes in each direction -- is expected to cost between 500 and 650 million dollars.

Toll would cost between one to two dollars in each direction.

PennDOT is taking public comments on the proposal through March 29 on their website. Comments may be submitted through a comment form, via email to i83SouthBridge@pa.gov, by leaving a message on PennDOT's hotline at 717-743-1005, or by sending a letter to I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.