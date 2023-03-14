Palmyra school ensures no student learns on an empty stomach

Palmyra Area Senior High School has recently introduced 'share fridges,' which aim to cut down on both hungry students and food waste.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A new initiative that reduces waste and feeds hungry students is in full swing at a Lebanon County school district.

Palmyra Area Senior High School has set up a 'share fridge' in its school cafeteria to help feed hungry students while cutting down on food waste.

The program allows students to share their uneaten items of food, instead of throwing them out, and is later distributed to fridges that are accessible to students in need.

"I noticed that we had a need for students who needed food, but didn't have access to it, and students that don't have their basic needs met have trouble focusing and learning during the school day," said Jody Stafford, a teacher at the school.

School officials also say the program has been a big success, and fridges are typically empty by the end of the day.