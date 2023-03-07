Lebanon County woman sentenced for making interstate threats of violence

Lisa Marie Famiglietti, 42, was sentenced on March 3 for anonymously threatening two victims. Her threats included burning them alive and hitting them with an ax.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman was sentenced to 35 days in jail for making interstate threats.

According to The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Marie Famiglietti, 42, was sentenced on March 3.

As stated by United State Attorney General Gerard M. Karam, between October and December 2021, Famiglietti sent multiple threatening messages to two victims through fake Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The threats included burning the victim's houses down with the victims inside, throwing the victims into a fire pit, and using an ax to break the victim's arms, legs and heads.

Famiglietti's threats continued even after she was confronted by the FBI in November 2021.

As argued by the government at sentencing, Famiglietti's anonymous interstate threats were particularly alarming and unsettling to the victims, who did not know who was making the threats and what steps, if any, were being taken to carry them out.