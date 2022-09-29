Lebanon man sentenced to 90 months for firearms and drug offenses

Jorge Roque Jr., 35, was sentenced on Sept. 27 to 90 months in prison, immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Jorge Roque Jr., 35, was sentenced Sept. 27 to 90 months imprisonment, immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roque was arrested in Lebanon in December of 2021 in connection to a shooting investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Roque was found with methamphetamine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and an additional loaded magazine, according to the Department of Justice.

Roque pleaded guilty to the charges underlying the sentence imposed by United State District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.