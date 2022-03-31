All lanes closed on I-81 SB in Lebanon County after crash

The road is closed between exit 90 (Lebanon) and exit 85 (Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap).

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Lebanon County's 911 dispatch confirmed they received calls of the crash around 6:40 p.m.

The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 86.6.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.