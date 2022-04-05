At least one person dead, Route 30 westbound in Adams County closed after crash

A deadly crash has closed a portion of Route 30 westbound in Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead and a portion of Route 30 westbound is closed after a crash in Adams County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Route 30 westbound in Straban Township.

As a result of the crash, at least one person is dead, and a portion of Route 30 westbound is closed between Granite St. and Hoffman Rd.

State Police say the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time, and encourage drivers to avoid the area as traffic will be detoured.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

ADAMS COUNY: US30 is closed between Granite Station Rd and Hoffman RD., Straban TWP., Adams County due to a fatal crash. It will be closed for an extended period of time. Avoid the area. Traffic will be detoured. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) April 5, 2022